Crystal Palace's Sam Allardyce: 'No clause for Mamadou Sakho permanent stay'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says that there is no clause to sign Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal when his loan expires.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has indicated that it will be difficult to sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool on a permanent basis as there is no clause in his loan agreement.

The centre-back arrived at Selhurst Park in January after being exiled from Liverpool's first team following a disciplinary issue.

Despite not having a minute of Premier League action under his belt, Sakho has been a solid addition to the defence, making six top-flight appearances and helping keep four clean sheets.

Allardyce has hinted that the club will consider trying to get a permanent deal, but it will not be easy.

In Friday's press conference, the manager told reporters: "No clause to make Mama's stay permanent, but it was a great deal getting him in. We can't talk about that until we're safe."

Sakho recently suggested that he wants to revive his Liverpool career.

