Torino manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has confirmed that he is interested in keeping Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City for another season.

The England international has spent the campaign in the Italian top flight after falling out of favour under Citizens boss Pep Guardiola, who has instead turned to Wilfredo Caballero and Claudio Bravo.

Guardiola is waiting until the end of the campaign before holding talks with Hart over his future plans, but Mihajlovic has made it clear that Torino remains an option for the 29-year-old if he is not sold on instead.

"I would like Hart to stay at Torino but we know – and the club and him, too – that we can't buy him," he is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"Torino can only take him on loan for another year so it is up to City to decide, but we need a decision quickly so we can plan the future."

Neither Caballero or Bravo have done enough to impress Guardiola, with recent reports suggesting that a new goalkeeper will be brought in during the summer transfer window.