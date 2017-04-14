New Transfer Talk header

Report: Torino want Chelsea to meet Andrea Belotti buyout clause

Andrea Belotti of Italy in action during the 2015 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualifier match between Italy U21 and Serbia U21 at Adriatico Stadium on September 5, 2014
Chelsea are reportedly told by Torino that they must meet Andrea Belotti's full £85m buyout clause fee if they want to sign the 29-goal striker.
By , Reporter
Chelsea have reportedly been told by Torino that they must trigger Andrea Belotti's £85m buyout clause should they wish to sign the highly-rated striker.

The 23-year-old is currently the joint-top scorer in Serie A, and the Italian has netted 29 goals in 35 games in all competitions for club and country this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea made Torino an offer of £51m for Belotti, which was rejected, and have stepped it up to £55m, but the Italian club are holding out for the full buyout clause value.

Other major clubs, including Barcelona and Manchester City, are said to be interested in Belotti, who came through the ranks and began his senior career at AlbinoLeffe in 2012.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
