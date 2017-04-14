New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Porto striker Andre Silva as an alternative to Antoine Griezmann.
Friday, April 14, 2017 at 10:52 UK

The Premier League giants have been heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, but it is believed that they have a plan in place if they cannot land his signature.

According to Calciomercato, manager Jose Mourinho may move for Silva as an alternative, but Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested.

Silva has impressed for Porto this season, scoring 20 goals just a year after forcing his way into the first team, but he is not likely to come cheap.

It is understood that a £50m release clause was inserted into the five-year contract that he penned in August.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
