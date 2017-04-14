Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Porto striker Andre Silva as an alternative to Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Porto striker Andre Silva.

The Premier League giants have been heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, but it is believed that they have a plan in place if they cannot land his signature.

According to Calciomercato, manager Jose Mourinho may move for Silva as an alternative, but Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested.

Silva has impressed for Porto this season, scoring 20 goals just a year after forcing his way into the first team, but he is not likely to come cheap.

It is understood that a £50m release clause was inserted into the five-year contract that he penned in August.