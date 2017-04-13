Fernando Torres warns Antoine Griezmann that the grass is not always greener, telling his teammate to stick with Atletico Madrid "forever".

Fernando Torres has told teammate Antoine Griezmann that there is "no reason to leave" Atletico Madrid, as no matter which club he joins it will not compare with his current side.

The France international is one of the hottest properties in world football right now, finding the net 24 times for the Rojiblancos this term to earn links with an £85m move to Manchester United in the summer.

Torres, who himself departed Atletico for a switch to Premier League football with Liverpool a decade ago - albeit with the Spanish side further down the European pecking order at the time - is adamant that Griezmann will be making the wrong choice if he decides against staying.

"Where are you going to go to improve what you have in Atletico?" he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Not many places in the world. I hope he can stay with us forever.

"You can go to many other places in the world and they cannot offer what Atletico can offer you right now - competing in the league, competing in the Champions League, one of the most respected teams in Europe, so there is no reason to leave."

Griezmann added to his tally on Wednesday night with the only goal of the game in the 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Leicester City.