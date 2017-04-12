Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Griezmann (28' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Albrighton (27'), Benalouane (49'), Huth (58')

Filipe Luis hails "great" Atletico Madrid win

Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Luis says that his team played "a complete game" in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Leicester City.
Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis has rejected suggestions that his team were unhappy with their 1-0 win over Leicester City at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday night.

A spot kick from Antoine Griezmann ensured that Atletico would take a one-goal advantage into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the home of the English champions next week.

Sections of the Madrid press criticised Atletico for not scoring more goals on the night, but Luis has insisted that his team played "a compete game" after scoring and keeping a clean sheet.

"It's not a short result at all, it's a great one, we didn't concede a goal, we won our game, we did very well at home, and I think it was a complete game from us," Luis told reporters.

"We controlled and dominated them at all times. It's a good result. We knew that to open their defence, long shots were an option so we tried to pull it off.

"Koke sent one onto the post, but in the end our goal came from a penalty. We were also solid in stopping them on the counter-attack. The second leg? I think they'll have more of the ball and take more risks, so we'll have to be perfect defensively."

Atletico are bidding to make their second successive Champions League final.

Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid on January 24, 2015
