Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Griezmann (28' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Albrighton (27'), Benalouane (49'), Huth (58')

Result: Atletico Madrid beat Leicester City thanks to controversial penalty

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© SilverHub
A controversial penalty from Antoine Griezmann earns Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 21:37 UK

Leicester City have suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Atletico Madrid thanks to a controversial penalty from Antoine Griezmann.

The Premier League side battled gamely at the Vicente Calderon, but they were denied a positive scoreline after Griezmann netted from 12 yards after Marc Albrighton was adjudged to have committed a foul inside the box, with replays suggesting that it took place just outside.

The referee's error was harsh on Leicester but they will take belief from being able to restrict last season's runners-up to just the one goal at a ground where they are so formidable.

Leicester were aware that they could not afford a slow start against the Spanish giants, but it was one-way traffic during the opening stages as the home side threatened an early goal.

Fernando Torres should have done better after latching onto a pass from Griezmann, before Koke rattled the post from 25 yards out with Kasper Schmeichel beaten.

Yannick Carrasco also miscued a volley at the back post after a poor header from Robert Huth, while Griezmann and Saul Niguez both fired over the crossbar from around 30 yards out.

Somehow, Leicester survived the opening quarter of the contest and they came close to netting a surprise opener when a Christian Fuchs cross almost found the run of Shinji Okazaki, but it was not long before Atletico went ahead in controversial circumstances.

Marc Albrighton cynically fouled Griezmann as he entered the penalty area but despite the offence taking place outside of the box, the referee deemed that it was inside, much to the frustration of the Leicester midfielder.

Schmeichel had saved penalties in both legs of the last-16 tie with Sevilla but on this occasion, Griezmann sent him the wrong way for his 24th goal of the season.

Leicester got through the remainder of the first half, with Albrighton firing harmlessly wide from 30 yards, but the closing minutes were tarnished as Atletico appeared to be trying to get Jamie Vardy - a yellow card away from suspension - booked with both Stefan Savic and Diego Simeone guilty of trying to pressurise the referee.

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare made the decision to switch Okazaki with Andy King at the break, and the alteration proved effective as Altetico struggled to create opportunities during the second half.

Up the other end, a miscued volley from Danny Simpson caused confusion inside the Atletico penalty area and after Huth had seen a shot blocked, Riyad Mahrez curled over from 20 yards.

Just before the hour mark, Leicester were dealt a blow when Huth was booked for a late challenge on Griezmann, and it was a foul which means that the centre-back is suspended for the second leg.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Atletico were bossing possession but Leicester continued to frustrate them and both Carrasco and Torres were substituted as Simeone searched for a second goal.

A last-ditch intervention from Yohan Benalouane prevented Griezmann from tapping home, but that was as good as it got for Atletico as they were made to settle for just the one-goal lead ahead of the second leg.

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 