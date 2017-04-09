Apr 9, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Robert Huth: 'Craig Shakespeare has improved intensity'

Leicester City defender Robert Huth in action during the Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City defender Robert Huth is looking forward to taking on Everton at Goodison Park as his side go in search of a club-record sixth consecutive top-flight win.
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 19:00 UK

Leicester City defender Robert Huth has revealed that the secret behind the club's improved form is their greater intensity and competitiveness in training.

The Foxes found themselves in the relegation zone when Craig Shakespeare took charge of his first match, but five consecutive victories have seen them storm up to 11th in the table, eight points clear of danger.

Victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday would see the champions chalk up a club-record sixth consecutive top-flight win, but Huth warned that his side face a difficult test on Merseyside.

"We've had a bit of luck obviously but we've had a better work rate and we've put in the extra yard. With that, we've always got a good chance of scoring and keeping clean sheets. We needed to play better and be more energetic and that's one of the first things that Craig [Shakespeare] did when he came over. He upped the tempo in training and made it really intense and competitive," he told the club's official website.

"That's transferred itself to the weekends and you can see that. It's helped us win those games. It's going to be a tough game [against Everton] no doubt. Both teams are in good form so it'll be good to see who's in the best form on the day.

"I love playing at Goodison Park. It's one of my favourite away grounds. The fans are on you and you can really feel the atmosphere when it's going against you. You learn to appreciate fans like that because with a new stadium, it gets a bit lost, but at Everton it's always great."

Victory over Everton would also see Shakespeare equal the Premier League record of six wins from his opening six games in the division.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Lukaku closing on Chelsea return
 General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi rubbishes Manchester United transfer rumours
For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton still fighting for fifth place'
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton still fighting for fifth place'
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman downplays Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Williams spat
