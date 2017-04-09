Leicester City defender Robert Huth is looking forward to taking on Everton at Goodison Park as his side go in search of a club-record sixth consecutive top-flight win.

Leicester City defender Robert Huth has revealed that the secret behind the club's improved form is their greater intensity and competitiveness in training.

The Foxes found themselves in the relegation zone when Craig Shakespeare took charge of his first match, but five consecutive victories have seen them storm up to 11th in the table, eight points clear of danger.

Victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday would see the champions chalk up a club-record sixth consecutive top-flight win, but Huth warned that his side face a difficult test on Merseyside.

"We've had a bit of luck obviously but we've had a better work rate and we've put in the extra yard. With that, we've always got a good chance of scoring and keeping clean sheets. We needed to play better and be more energetic and that's one of the first things that Craig [Shakespeare] did when he came over. He upped the tempo in training and made it really intense and competitive," he told the club's official website.

"That's transferred itself to the weekends and you can see that. It's helped us win those games. It's going to be a tough game [against Everton] no doubt. Both teams are in good form so it'll be good to see who's in the best form on the day.

"I love playing at Goodison Park. It's one of my favourite away grounds. The fans are on you and you can really feel the atmosphere when it's going against you. You learn to appreciate fans like that because with a new stadium, it gets a bit lost, but at Everton it's always great."

Victory over Everton would also see Shakespeare equal the Premier League record of six wins from his opening six games in the division.