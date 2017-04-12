Craig Shakespeare admits that it is unlikely skipper Wes Morgan will be risked in Leicester City's European tie with Atletico Madrid next week.

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has cast doubt over Wes Morgan's chances of returning to fitness in time for next week's Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid.

The Jamaica international has been absent for the Foxes' past three games due to a back complaint and will also miss out against Everton this weekend.

Morgan is now in a race against time to play a part against Atleti in Wednesday's first leg in the Spanish capital, but Shakespeare is not confident of having his skipper back on the field.

"We still haven't got Wes Morgan or [Nampalys] Mendy. How long they'll be out for, I can't put a time frame on it. Wes has been out on the grass in his boots, Papy hasn't. He'll see another specialist.

"To ask Wes to come back for a game of that magnitude would be a huge ask. I'd want him to do a few days training. [Yohan] Benalouane has been very assured. Wes is still playing a captain's part off the pitch at the games and in the dressing room.

"I'll assess the squad over the next 24 hours. My sole focus will be on Everton, not Atletico Madrid."

Morgan has featured eight times for Leicester in their run to the last eight of the Champions League, while also playing 27 times so far in the Premier League.