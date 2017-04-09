Apr 9, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Davies (1'), Lukaku (23', 57'), Jagielka (41')
Mirallas (29'), Baines (45')
FT(HT: 3-2)
Slimani (4'), Albrighton (10')
Huth (29'), King (64')

Craig Shakespeare "disappointed" with defeat at Goodison Park

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare urges his players to put their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Everton to one side ahead of their midweek trip to Atletico Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 18:42 UK

Craig Shakespeare has joked that the early stages of Leicester City's league meeting with Everton 'resembled a basketball match', but was ultimately upset not to come away with at least a point.

The two sides traded blows in a frenetic opening to the match, scoring five goals between them in the first half as the Toffees eventually prevailed 4-2 on home soil.

Three of those goals came inside the first 10 minutes, with Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton registering for City to cancel out Tom Davies's 15-second opener, but the Foxes struggled to hold off their opponents in the remainder of the thrilling contest.

Shakespeare, who takes his team to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next, is now looking to put the result to one side and insists that the five changes made to his starting lineup should not have made a telling difference.

"I'm disappointed not to win the game," he told BBC Sport. "I don't think we deserved the win, I'm not saying that, but going behind so early on and then going 2-1 up, it was like a basketball game early on and a bit too open for me. Ultimately it was the two set plays that cost us the game in the end.

"We've got a big run of games coming up. I need to use the squad, the squad are good enough but they weren't at it today. The team that was picked was good enough to come here and get the result."

"We've said before we don't dwell on results. We can't do because we're training tomorrow for a big game on Wednesday. We have to move on quickly and we will learn from it. You're always a bit disappointed but we will brush ourselves down and we will be ready for Wednesday."

A first league defeat in six for champions Leicester leaves them 11th in the Premier League table.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Islam Slimani, Marc Albrighton, Tom Davies, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 4-2 Leicester City - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
 Morgan Schneiderlin in action for Everton against Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Team News: Two changes for Everton ahead of Leicester City clash
Shakespeare "disappointed" with Everton lossLeicester complete deal for non-league strikerHuth: 'Shakespeare has improved intensity'Wes Morgan major doubt for Atletico matchNdidi rubbishes Man United rumours
Schmeichel 'told to stay at Leicester'Shakespeare: 'No talks until end of season'Drinkwater: 'Leicester deserve top-half spot'Shakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'Result: Leicester pour more misery on Sunderland
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 