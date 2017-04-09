Everton manager Ronald Koeman makes two changes to his side ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Leicester City.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has made two changes to his side ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Leicester City.

Fit-again Morgan Schneiderlin replaces Gareth Barry in midfield, and Matthew Pennington is drafted into defence in place of Ashley Williams, who is suspended following his sending-off in the midweek 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

As for Leicester, Craig Shakespeare has rung the changes from his team's 2-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday night, making five in total.

Daniel Amartey, Marc Albrighton, Islam Slimani, Andy King and Ben Chilwell all come into the XI, but Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater both keep their places.

In addition, there is another start for Yohan Benalouane as team captain Wes Morgan remains on the sidelines due to a back problem.

Everton: Robles, Pennington, Jagielka, Holgate, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Mirallas, Lukaku, Barkley

Subs: Barry, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny, Joe Williams

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Benalouane, Huth, Chilwell, Gray, King, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Slimani, Vardy

Subs: Musa, Kapustka, Simpson, Zieler, Ulloa, Mahrez, Wasilewski

Follow all the action from Goodison Park with Sports Mole's live match commentary.