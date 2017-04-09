Apr 9, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
1-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Davies (1')
LIVE
Slimani (4')

Team News: Two changes for Everton ahead of Leicester City clash

Morgan Schneiderlin in action for Everton against Sunderland on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman makes two changes to his side ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Leicester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 15:43 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has made two changes to his side ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Leicester City.

Fit-again Morgan Schneiderlin replaces Gareth Barry in midfield, and Matthew Pennington is drafted into defence in place of Ashley Williams, who is suspended following his sending-off in the midweek 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

As for Leicester, Craig Shakespeare has rung the changes from his team's 2-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday night, making five in total.

Daniel Amartey, Marc Albrighton, Islam Slimani, Andy King and Ben Chilwell all come into the XI, but Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater both keep their places.

In addition, there is another start for Yohan Benalouane as team captain Wes Morgan remains on the sidelines due to a back problem.

Everton: Robles, Pennington, Jagielka, Holgate, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Mirallas, Lukaku, Barkley
Subs: Barry, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny, Joe Williams

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Benalouane, Huth, Chilwell, Gray, King, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Slimani, Vardy
Subs: Musa, Kapustka, Simpson, Zieler, Ulloa, Mahrez, Wasilewski

Follow all the action from Goodison Park with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'
>
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 1-1 Leicester City
 Morgan Schneiderlin in action for Everton against Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton321410853341952
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester31107143747-1037
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
