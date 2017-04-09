Everton were denied a win at Manchester United on Tuesday night following a last-gasp penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic , but the Toffees are still well-placed for a European finish this season.

10 min GOAL! Everton 1-2 Leicester (Albrighton)

7 min Hardly time to take a breath in this game at the moment as both teams continue to flood players forward. It is almost as if both managers have ignored the defensive part of this match and simply decided to attack. It has been a wonderful opening seven minutes to this Premier League fixture.

5 min Good grief! Leicester level the scores in the fourth minute as Gray breaks towards the Everton box before sliding a super pass into Slimani, who finishes through the legs of Joel. It is a brilliant counter-attack from the Premier League champions, and we are now all square at Goodison.

4 min GOAL! Everton 1-1 Leicester (Slimani)

2 min Oh my word! Everton take the lead inside the first 30 seconds as Davies sweeps the ball into the bottom corner from inside the box after the referee had played a brilliant advantage to allow Amartey's rash challenge on Barkley to slide. What a start for the Toffees this afternoon!

1 min ... GOAL! Everton 1-0 Leicester (Davies)

0 min KICKOFF! Leicester kick things off at Goodison Park...

3.52pm Leicester's first away league win of the season came at West Ham on March 18, and they have lost 10 of their 14 away games during the 2016-17 campaign, which will be a concern for Shakespeare ahead of this match. The Foxes are absolutely flying at the moment, however, as they look to secure a top-half finish. It should be an open and entertaining clash from Goodison Park.

3.48pm In terms of what is ahead for Leicester, they will travel to Atletico on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, before travelling to Palace in the league next weekend. The second leg of their European quarter-final will then take place on April 18, before ending the month with league games against Arsenal (A) and West Brom (A).

3.45pm The English champions made it five straight league victories when they recorded a 2-0 win at home to Sunderland on Tuesday night, and that result moved them into 11th position in the table. They are now eight points clear of the relegation zone and just one point off the top half of the division, which is an indication of how drastically things have changed since Ranieri left the King Power Stadium. © SilverHub

3.42pm A 3-1 win over Liverpool on February 27 started things off, and the Foxes have won each of their five matches in all competitions since then. That includes a 2-0 victory over Europa League holders Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash, which saw Shakespeare lead the team into the quarter-finals, where they will face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

3.38pm There were genuine concerns that the champions could be relegated from the Premier League this season, but those fears have been allayed in recent weeks. Shakespeare is now the individual in charge of first-team affairs at Leicester, and the 53-year-old has had a quite remarkable start to his managerial career.

3.35pm As for Leicester, it has been some turnaround since Claudio Ranieri was sacked following the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash against Sevilla on February 22. They only won once in all competitions between January 14 and February 22, and that was a 3-1 victory over Derby in the FA Cup. © SilverHub

3.32pm In terms of what is ahead for the Toffees, they will welcome Burnley to Goodison Park in their next league match on April 15, before travelling to West Ham United and hosting Chelsea before the end of the month. Everton only have the Premier League to focus on in the final weeks of the season, which will give them the advantage over those above them featuring in other competitions.

3.28pm Koeman will be slightly concerned about his team's away form, however, which has seen them win just four of their 16 matches, suffering seven defeats in the process. Tuesday was a big step in the right direction as they came close to upsetting Man United at Old Trafford, but they have lacked the wins away from home to really push them towards the Champions League positions.

3.25pm Everton are seven points clear of eighth-place West Bromwich Albion, however, and therefore are well-placed for at least a top-seven finish. The Toffees have been excellent at Goodison Park this season – winning 10 of their 15 matches and suffering just one defeat. Indeed, only Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have performed better on home soil than Everton this term. © SilverHub

3.22pm Everton entered the clash at Old Trafford off the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Liverpool last weekend and although the last-gasp equaliser in Manchester would have been tough to take, it was a much-improved performance. Instead of rising to sixth, Everton remained seventh in the table, and they are now six points behind fifth-place Man United, who have just beaten basement side Sunderland.

3.19pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon on Merseyside. I shall speak about Leicester and their incredible recent turnaround a little bit later, but let's start with the home side Everton. Ronald Koeman's side looked set to go sixth in the league when they led 1-0 at Manchester United in the latter stages of Tuesday's Premier League clash, but a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty ensured that it finished 1-1.

3.16pm As for Leicester, Craig Shakespeare has rung the changes from his team's 2-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday night. Daniel Amartey, Marc Albrighton, Islam Slimani, Andy King and Ben Chilwell all come into the XI, but Jamie Vardy and Daniel Drinkwater both keep their places. There is also another start for Yohan Benalouane as skipper Wes Morgan remains on the sidelines due to a back problem. © SilverHub

3.13pm Everton boss Ronald Koeman has made two changes to the team that started against Manchester United last time out, with fit-again Morgan Schneiderlin replacing Gareth Barry, and Matthew Pennington coming in for Ashley Williams, who is suspended following his sending-off at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku again leads the line for the Toffees with support from Ross Barkley and Kevin Mirallas.

3.10pm TEAMS! EVE: Joel; Holgate, Jagielka, Pennington, Baines; Davies, Schneiderlin, Gueye; Mirallas, Lukaku, Barkley LEIC: Schmeichel; Amartey, Benalouane, Huth, Chilwell; Albrighton, King, Drinkwater, Gray; Slimani, Vardy

3.07pm There have actually been 18 goals scored in the last five meetings between Everton and Leicester, suggesting that there will be goals this afternoon. Right, before we go any further, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Goodison Park. Any changes? Let's have a look...

3.04pm Everton recorded a 2-0 victory when they travelled to Leicester in December, but the Toffees have not actually done the league double over the Foxes since the 1986-87 campaign. Leicester's only Premier League win at Goodison Park, meanwhile, came last season in December 2015. Interestingly, 13 of the previous 21 Premier League contests between the two teams have finished level.