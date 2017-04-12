Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare makes five changes to his side ahead of their historic Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid.

Christian Fuchs and Danny Simpson return at full-back at the expense of Ben Chilwell and Daniel Amartey, while Wilfred Ndidi and Riyad Mahrez come into midfield for Andy King and Demarai Gray respectively.

Shinji Okazaki is also preferred to Islam Slimani up front, despite the Algerian forward's goal in the 4-2 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, while captain Wes Morgan has travelled with the Leicester team but will not feature as he continues to struggle with a back problem.

As for Diego Simeone's side, they remain unchanged from their 1-1 draw at Real Madrid last weekend, with Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres leading the line against this season's surprise package in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis, Koke, Gabi, Saul, Carrasco, Griezmann, Torres

Subs: Moreira, Correa, Cerci, Hernandez, Thomas, Gaitan, Gimenez

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Vardy, Okazaki

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, King, Amartey, Slimani, Gray, Ulloa

