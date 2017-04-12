Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
0-0
LeicesterLeicester City
 
LIVE

Team News: Five changes for Leicester City against unchanged Atletico Madrid

Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Leicester City at Liberty Stadium on December 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare makes five changes to his side ahead of their historic Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 19:09 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has made five changes to his side ahead of their historic Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid.

Christian Fuchs and Danny Simpson return at full-back at the expense of Ben Chilwell and Daniel Amartey, while Wilfred Ndidi and Riyad Mahrez come into midfield for Andy King and Demarai Gray respectively.

Shinji Okazaki is also preferred to Islam Slimani up front, despite the Algerian forward's goal in the 4-2 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, while captain Wes Morgan has travelled with the Leicester team but will not feature as he continues to struggle with a back problem.

As for Diego Simeone's side, they remain unchanged from their 1-1 draw at Real Madrid last weekend, with Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres leading the line against this season's surprise package in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis, Koke, Gabi, Saul, Carrasco, Griezmann, Torres
Subs: Moreira, Correa, Cerci, Hernandez, Thomas, Gaitan, Gimenez

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Vardy, Okazaki
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, King, Amartey, Slimani, Gray, Ulloa

Follow all the action from the Vicente Calderon with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Read Next:
Were Leicester right to sack Claudio Ranieri?
>
View our homepages for Christian Fuchs, Danny Simpson, Ben Chilwell, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, Andy Demarai Gray, Shinji Okazaki, Islam Slimani, Wes Morgan, Diego Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Leicester City
 Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Leicester City at Liberty Stadium on December 5, 2015
Team News: Five changes for Leicester City against unchanged Atletico Madrid
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone 'concerned' after Borussia Dortmund incident
Atletico 'to offer Griezmann new deal'Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester CityRamos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Griezmann'Result: Griezmann strikes late to derail Real's title hopesTeam News: BBC return for Madrid derby
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedAtletico midfielder Koke 'robbed at gunpoint'Simeone hails "special" Antoine GriezmannZidane fully focused on Madrid derbyAdvisor: 'Griezmann needs Champions League'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Leicester City News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Leicester City
 Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Leicester City at Liberty Stadium on December 5, 2015
Team News: Five changes for Leicester City against unchanged Atletico Madrid
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare denies Claudio Ranieri rift
Schmeichel: 'We live for nights like this'Ranieri: 'I had to pick between Kante and Clasie'Ranieri hails "amazing" fan supportRanieri: 'Leicester players did not betray me'Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City
Chilwell: 'Leicester must respond after defeat'Foxes interested in Chelsea starlet Abraham?Shakespeare "disappointed" with Everton lossResult: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton winTeam News: Two changes for Everton in Leicester clash
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 