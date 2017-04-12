Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Leicester City.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Leicester City.

Wednesday's fixture marks new territory for last season's Premier League champions as they look to prolong the fairytale which has captured the imagination of the footballing world.

The Foxes make the trip to Vicente Calderon as the huge underdogs to progress through to the last four, but they will take confidence from having defeated Sevilla in the last 16.

As for Atletico, they are targeting a second successive appearance in the final of this competition, and Diego Simeone will expect his side to establish an advantage before their trip to England.


6.57pmRight then, team news! Shakespeare has made five changes to his Leicester starting lineup...

6.56pmDue to yesterday's bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund coach, they are being forced to play the first leg of their tie with AS Monaco right now and it isn't going to plan for the German side. They currently trail 2-0 and it goes without saying that they need to reduce the deficit before the full-time whistle. Follow the remainder of the action by clicking here.

6.52pmTonight's contest also represents the first time in which Craig Shakespeare has managed the team away from English soil. He was in charge for the dramatic second leg between Leicester and Sevilla at the King Power Stadium, but he is yet to have to set up a team to get a result on the continent. It would be easy for him to instruct his players to go out and play their game, but I'm not sure it works like that when you reach this stage of the tournament.

6.49pmAhead of the draw for the quarter-finals, the majority of Leicester City fans would have hoped for a glamour tie with either Real Madrid or Barcelona, but they arguably got the next best thing in drawing Atletico Madrid. Last season's runners-up have not enjoyed the best of campaigns on the domestic front but they remain a force in Europe and the Foxes find themselves up against a team will have hopes of reaching a second successive final.

6.46pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Leicester City.

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
expand
 