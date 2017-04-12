Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Leicester City.

Wednesday's fixture marks new territory for last season's Premier League champions as they look to prolong the fairytale which has captured the imagination of the footballing world.

The Foxes make the trip to Vicente Calderon as the huge underdogs to progress through to the last four, but they will take confidence from having defeated Sevilla in the last 16.

As for Atletico, they are targeting a second successive appearance in the final of this competition, and Diego Simeone will expect his side to establish an advantage before their trip to England.