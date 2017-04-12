Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Kasper Schmeichel: 'We live for nights like this'

An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel admits that it has been a dream of his and his teammates to feature in a fixture the size of a Champions League quarter-final.
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said that he and his teammates will relish the opportunity to feature in a Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid.

The Foxes caused a huge surprise in the last 16 as they defeated Sevilla over two legs, and they now face another stern test in the form of last season's runners-up.

However, Schmeichel has suggested that the character of their squad will lead to a strong performance as they look to remain in the tie ahead of the return leg at the King Power Stadium.

The 30-year-old told reporters: "When you look at the DNA of our team, the type of characters and the journeys, the lower league rejections, these are the kind of nights you want.

"When I was in League Two, playing in these games was what I aimed for. The big pressure games like this, this is what you live for, what you play for."

Leicester played Atletico in the 1997 UEFA Cup, but they fell to a 4-1 defeat on aggregate.

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
