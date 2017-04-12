Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel admits that it has been a dream of his and his teammates to feature in a fixture the size of a Champions League quarter-final.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said that he and his teammates will relish the opportunity to feature in a Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid.

The Foxes caused a huge surprise in the last 16 as they defeated Sevilla over two legs, and they now face another stern test in the form of last season's runners-up.

However, Schmeichel has suggested that the character of their squad will lead to a strong performance as they look to remain in the tie ahead of the return leg at the King Power Stadium.

The 30-year-old told reporters: "When you look at the DNA of our team, the type of characters and the journeys, the lower league rejections, these are the kind of nights you want.

"When I was in League Two, playing in these games was what I aimed for. The big pressure games like this, this is what you live for, what you play for."

Leicester played Atletico in the 1997 UEFA Cup, but they fell to a 4-1 defeat on aggregate.