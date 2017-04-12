Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Griezmann (28' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Albrighton (27'), Benalouane (49'), Huth (58')

Craig Shakespeare: 'Leicester City Champions League tie still alive'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare believes that their Champions League quarter-final tie is still alive following Wednesday's 1-0 first-leg defeat at Atletico Madrid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has hailed his players for restricting Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 win in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Premier League side battled bravely at the Vicente Calderon, but were denied a positive scoreline when Antoine Griezmann netted from the penalty spot after Marc Albrighton was wrongly adjudged to have committed a foul inside the box.

Shakespeare told BT Sport after the encounter: "I think 1-0, we would have taken that before the game. We came for an away goal but you saw how good a team Madrid are. The tie is still alive."

"I think [the penalty] is a disappointing moment, a key moment. The referee has to get that one right. You can't guess. It is a definite free-kick but outside the box. Refs have a hard job but you want the key decisions correct.

"The message is that mentally and physically we have been in a game and have given a good account of ourselves. I have seen enough throughout the squad. We know what we are about at the King Power and know what we need to do."

The second leg of the tie, which sees Diego Simeone's charges travel to the King Power Stadium, will take place on Tuesday, April 18.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Your Comments
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid beat Leicester City thanks to controversial penalty
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
