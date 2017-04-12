Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare believes that their Champions League quarter-final tie is still alive following Wednesday's 1-0 first-leg defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has hailed his players for restricting Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 win in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Premier League side battled bravely at the Vicente Calderon, but were denied a positive scoreline when Antoine Griezmann netted from the penalty spot after Marc Albrighton was wrongly adjudged to have committed a foul inside the box.

Shakespeare told BT Sport after the encounter: "I think 1-0, we would have taken that before the game. We came for an away goal but you saw how good a team Madrid are. The tie is still alive."

"I think [the penalty] is a disappointing moment, a key moment. The referee has to get that one right. You can't guess. It is a definite free-kick but outside the box. Refs have a hard job but you want the key decisions correct.

"The message is that mentally and physically we have been in a game and have given a good account of ourselves. I have seen enough throughout the squad. We know what we are about at the King Power and know what we need to do."

The second leg of the tie, which sees Diego Simeone's charges travel to the King Power Stadium, will take place on Tuesday, April 18.