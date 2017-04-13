New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'watching Sporting Gijon's Jorge Mere'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
A report claims that Chelsea could move for Sporting Gijon centre-back Jorge Mere at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer move for Sporting Gijon centre-back Jorge Mere.

The 19-year-old, who has also been linked with Valencia, is contracted to Sporting until the summer of 2020, while his current deal is understood to include a buy-out clause of £25m.

Mere is expected to seek pastures new if his team are relegated from La Liga this season, and according to the Daily Star, Chelsea have scouted the teenager on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

The Spain Under-21 international came through the youth system at Oviedo before joining Sporting, where he has already made more than 50 league appearances.

Mere has started 24 of Sporting's 31 La Liga matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

General view of Estadio Balaidos before the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Balaidos on April 26, 2015
