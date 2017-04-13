New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola will make decision over Joe Hart future in summer

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Pep Guardiola is unwilling to discuss Joe Hart's Manchester City future until the end of the season, amid reports that Torino want him to stay for another year.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm whether Joe Hart will remain at the club for the start of next season, insisting that a decision has yet to be made.

The England international has spent the campaign on loan in Serie A with Torino after slipping down the Etihad Stadium pecking order upon Guardiola's arrival last summer.

Hart has done enough to impress during his spell with the Turin club, conceding 52 times in all to help his adopted side to 10th place in the Italian top flight.

Fresh reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that Torino are eager to keep the 29-year-old fan favourite on loan for another season, with City perhaps unwilling to offload permanently to one of their direct rivals.

However, when asked to comment on Hart's long-term future in Manchester, Guardiola told reporters: "At the end of the season we'll speak. We follow all the players who are on loan."

Guardiola also admitted that he is unsure whether to stick with Claudio Bravo for this weekend's trip to Southampton, or instead turn to Wilfredo Caballero once again.

One player who will definitely not feature at St Mary's Stadium is Vincent Kompany, who is out with a minor leg injury.

Torino 'request Hart loan for 2017-18 season'
