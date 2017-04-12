Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Griezmann (28' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Albrighton (27'), Benalouane (49'), Huth (58')

Kasper Schmeichel: Referee "ruined" Leicester City's gameplan

Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid on January 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Kasper Schmeichel slams referee Jonas Eriksson for 'ruining' Leicester City's gameplan against Atletico Madrid by getting an "obvious" penalty call wrong.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:13 UK

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has criticised referee Jonas Eriksson for awarding Atletico Madrid a penalty during the first leg of the sides' quarter-final tie.

The key moment in Wednesday's clash arrived 28 minutes in as the Swedish official pointed to the spot after Marc Albrighton barged into Antoine Griezmann, allowing the striker to tuck home the only goal on the night.

Replays of the incident made clear that contact was made outside the area, however, and Schmeichel believes that Eriksson should have got the "obvious" call correct as his side now have to recover from a goal down in next week's return fixture.

"It was plain and obvious to see, it has ruined our game plan," he told BT Sport. "It is a decision that is tough to take when it is so clear and obvious. We should have had something from this but we have to accept it.

"We made a challenge outside of the box. They might have scored from that free kick but obviously there is a much better chance of scoring from the penalty. But it was never a penalty."

Leicester have now lost on each of their three European trips to Madrid, while opponents Atletico remain unbeaten at home to English sides.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'Champions League tie still alive'
>
View our homepages for Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Eriksson, Marc Albrighton, Antoine Griezmann, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid on January 24, 2015
Kasper Schmeichel: Referee "ruined" Leicester City's gameplan
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid beat Leicester City thanks to controversial penalty
Team News: Five changes for Leicester at AtleticoSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incidentAtletico 'to offer Griezmann new deal'Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester CityRamos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Griezmann'
Result: Griezmann strikes late to derail Real's title hopesTeam News: BBC return for Madrid derbyLive Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedAtletico midfielder Koke 'robbed at gunpoint'Simeone hails "special" Antoine Griezmann
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Leicester City News
Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid on January 24, 2015
Kasper Schmeichel: Referee "ruined" Leicester City's gameplan
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid beat Leicester City thanks to controversial penalty
Shakespeare: 'Champions League tie still alive'Team News: Five changes for Leicester at AtleticoSchmeichel: 'We live for nights like this'Shakespeare: 'No rift with Ranieri'Ranieri: 'I had to pick between Kante and Clasie'
Ranieri hails "amazing" fan supportRanieri: 'Leicester players did not betray me'Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester CityChilwell: 'Leicester must respond after defeat'Foxes interested in Chelsea starlet Abraham?
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 