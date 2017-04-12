Kasper Schmeichel slams referee Jonas Eriksson for 'ruining' Leicester City's gameplan against Atletico Madrid by getting an "obvious" penalty call wrong.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has criticised referee Jonas Eriksson for awarding Atletico Madrid a penalty during the first leg of the sides' quarter-final tie.

The key moment in Wednesday's clash arrived 28 minutes in as the Swedish official pointed to the spot after Marc Albrighton barged into Antoine Griezmann, allowing the striker to tuck home the only goal on the night.

Replays of the incident made clear that contact was made outside the area, however, and Schmeichel believes that Eriksson should have got the "obvious" call correct as his side now have to recover from a goal down in next week's return fixture.

"It was plain and obvious to see, it has ruined our game plan," he told BT Sport. "It is a decision that is tough to take when it is so clear and obvious. We should have had something from this but we have to accept it.

"We made a challenge outside of the box. They might have scored from that free kick but obviously there is a much better chance of scoring from the penalty. But it was never a penalty."

Leicester have now lost on each of their three European trips to Madrid, while opponents Atletico remain unbeaten at home to English sides.