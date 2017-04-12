Sergio Ramos insists that Real Madrid should have scored more than twice in their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich, leaving the tie "very much open" ahead of the return leg.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has declared himself "satisfied" with his side's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich, but insists that the quarter-final tie should have been put to bed.

A second-half brace from Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night saw the two-legged affair swing in Los Blancos' favour, having earlier fallen behind to an Arturo Vidal header.

Ramos is adamant that Madrid should have added more goals to their tally in an improved display in the second 45 minutes, with Bayern down to 10 men for the final half an hour after Javi Martinez was shown a red card.

"We've taken a big step in the tie, but there's still the return leg to come against great opposition, who have shown that they're one of the favourites to win the competition," he told reporters.

"The tie remains very much open, but you have to congratulate the team on the performance. We had to dig in during the first half, but we showed that we knew how to set ourselves up on the pitch. In the second half, we had a bit more control and dominated more of the play and that saw us create a lot of chances.

"Some of these ended up in goals and we come away from here keen to have scored another, which would have made things more comfortable in the return leg. However, we're happy and satisfied to have got a win here, which is always very important."

Madrid, winners of the competition in two of the past three seasons, welcome Bayern to the Bernabeu for the return meeting next Tuesday.