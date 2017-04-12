Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
1-2
Real Madrid
Vidal (25')
Martinez (58'), Vidal (90')
Martinez (61')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ronaldo (47', 77')
Kroos (44'), Carvajal (45')

Sergio Ramos "happy and satisfied" with first-leg win

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Sergio Ramos insists that Real Madrid should have scored more than twice in their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich, leaving the tie "very much open" ahead of the return leg.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 09:50 UK

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has declared himself "satisfied" with his side's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich, but insists that the quarter-final tie should have been put to bed.

A second-half brace from Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night saw the two-legged affair swing in Los Blancos' favour, having earlier fallen behind to an Arturo Vidal header.

Ramos is adamant that Madrid should have added more goals to their tally in an improved display in the second 45 minutes, with Bayern down to 10 men for the final half an hour after Javi Martinez was shown a red card.

"We've taken a big step in the tie, but there's still the return leg to come against great opposition, who have shown that they're one of the favourites to win the competition," he told reporters.

"The tie remains very much open, but you have to congratulate the team on the performance. We had to dig in during the first half, but we showed that we knew how to set ourselves up on the pitch. In the second half, we had a bit more control and dominated more of the play and that saw us create a lot of chances.

"Some of these ended up in goals and we come away from here keen to have scored another, which would have made things more comfortable in the return leg. However, we're happy and satisfied to have got a win here, which is always very important."

Madrid, winners of the competition in two of the past three seasons, welcome Bayern to the Bernabeu for the return meeting next Tuesday.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 