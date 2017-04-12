Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Griezmann (28' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Albrighton (27'), Benalouane (49'), Huth (58')

Leicester City working to establish 'full facts' over Madrid clashes

Leicester City confirm that they are working with UEFA and the Spanish authorities to discover the "full facts" behind scuffles involving fans and police in Madrid.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 20:16 UK

Leicester City have confirmed that they are working with UEFA and the Spanish authorities to discover the "full facts" behind scuffles involving fans in Madrid.

Foxes supporters were involved in clashes with Spanish police on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid.

Spanish police claimed that officers were attacked and arrests were made, while eyewitnesses claimed that fans were targeted in indiscriminate attacks.

A Leicester City spokesman said: "We are working with UEFA and the local authorities to establish the full facts of what took place and the reasons for the police response. We will also be liaising with travelling supporters before deciding on any course of action."

The game at the Vicente Calderon finished 1-0 to Atletico, with Antoine Griezmann scoring a contentious first-half penalty.

Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid on January 24, 2015
Your Comments
