Apr 13, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Constant Vanden Stock
Anderlecht
1-1
Man UtdManchester United
Dendoncker (86')
Obradovic (67')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mkhitaryan (37')
Mkhitaryan (24'), Carrick (47'), Fosu-Mensah (92')

Jose Mourinho criticises Manchester United attackers for failing to kill off Anderlecht

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho hits out at the Manchester United front line for failing to kill off Anderlecht in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg, which finished 1-1.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 22:47 UK

Jose Mourinho has hit out at the Manchester United front line for failing to kill off Anderlecht in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg, which finished 1-1.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 37th minute through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but were pegged back with just four minutes to go when Leander Dendoncker scored from the hosts' only shot on target.

Mourinho praised the Man United defence for their work on the night, but criticised Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial for failing to make the most of their chances.

The Portuguese coach told BT Sport after the game at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium: "There was lots of space to kill, good chances. Lots of chances that we don't get because of a bad touch, sloppy touch, a flick, bad decisions in the last third.

"Put the performance of two or three of our attacking players together and you squeeze not much juice out of it. Rashford, Lingard, Ibrahimovic, Martial. They were very similar.

"But the people behind very solid very focused. The defenders did the serious work but the people who had to kill the game didn't. We start the game at Old Trafford in front, but we had all the conditions to kill the game."

The return leg takes place on Thursday, 20 April at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
