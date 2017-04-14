New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger refusing to bow down to Alexis Sanchez 'demands'

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger warns that he will not break the current wage structure to keep players at Arsenal, as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Alexis Sanchez.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 22:58 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that the club always comes first when negotiating new contracts with players, hinting that he will not budge on the deal offered to Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international could be on his way out of North London in the summer after recently suggesting that he wants to be at a club with a "winning mentality".

Sanchez will soon enter the final 12 months of his current terms at the Emirates Stadium, leading to talk of a move away at the end of the season as the Gunners fear losing him on a free transfer next year.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the two sides reportedly leading the race to sign the 28-year-old, who has netted 18 times in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

It was claimed earlier this week that Sanchez is holding out for a mammoth £300,000-a-week contract to stay at the club, making him the highest-paid player in the English top flight, but Wenger will not bow to these demands.

"Some people tell me 'Just give him what he wants'. But then you cannot respect anymore the wage structure and you put the club in trouble as well," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "Always, the club has to be the priority.

"I understand as well that top players is a big priority, but at the end of the day even for important players you can only pay as much as you can afford. I think every club and every player has to make decisions. Where are your priorities? Where do you want to play?

"I think the first priority for top players is to play with the best players and in the best league. It is not where we have to make a choice - 'I go to China, because you earn big money.'

"You make big money in England as well. So you can combine the best combination of playing at the top and big money is in England at the moment. So China, for me, is not a debate."

Sanchez, in the running to win the PFA Player of the Year award, is understood to currently be earning around £130,000 a week.

Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
Read Next:
Merson tips Wenger to stay on at Arsenal
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac signing
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger refusing to bow down to Alexis Sanchez 'demands'
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante among PFA Player of the Year award nominees
Wilshere hurt by "faltering" Arsenal formJulian Draxler "would love" Ozil at PSGPreview: Middlesbrough vs. ArsenalMerson tips Wenger to stay on at ArsenalWenger: 'Sanchez deserves PFA nomination'
Wenger brands Walcott comments 'unacceptable'Cech, Koscielny boosts for ArsenalArsene Wenger quiet on Overmars rumoursOzil to back down from contract standoff?Wenger "cannot confirm" Sanchez mega deal
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 