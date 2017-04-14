Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Galatasaray keen on Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony

Turkish giants Galatasaray are said to be interested in Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony, currently on loan at Stoke City but getting little game time. Read more.

Mesut Ozil: 'Top-four finish more important than my Arsenal future'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil insists that getting his side back on track and finishing in the top four is more important than concerns over his future in North London. Read more.

Fernando Torres urges teammate Antoine Griezmann to stay with Atletico Madrid

Fernando Torres warns Antoine Griezmann that the grass is not always greener, telling his teammate to stick with Atletico Madrid "forever". Read more.

Ronald Koeman: 'Everton the best place for Ross Barkley'

Ronald Koeman wants Ross Barkley to agree a new deal at Everton as the Toffees are a club on the up, with Champions League football a realistic possibility. Read more.

Pep Guardiola will make decision over Joe Hart future in summer

Pep Guardiola is unwilling to discuss Joe Hart's Manchester City future until the end of the season, amid reports that Torino want him to stay for another year. Read more.

Chelsea 'watching Sporting Gijon's Jorge Mere'

A report claims that Chelsea could move for Sporting Gijon centre-back Jorge Mere at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Theo Bongonda eyes Manchester United, Chelsea move

Celta Vigo attacker Theo Bongonda says that he has ambitions to "play at the highest possible level", picking out Man United and Chelsea as two possible destinations. Read more.

Arsenal 'offer £300,000-a-week deal to forward Alexis Sanchez'

Arsenal will reportedly make Alexis Sanchez the top-paid player in the Premier League, as they attempt to finally put an end to his contract standoff. Read more.

Ryan Shawcross tops Newcastle United summer wishlist?

A report claims that Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross, soon to enter the final year of his current deal, is a top-priority signing for Newcastle United this summer. Read more.

Report: Manchester United want Toni Kroos for David de Gea

A report claims that David de Gea is free to swap Manchester United for Real Madrid at the end of the season, should Toni Kroos head the opposite way. Read more.

Manchester United 'need Champions League football to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly waiting to see whether Manchester United qualify for the Champions League before committing for another season. Read more.

Paulo Dybala renews Juventus contract until 2022

Paulo Dybala puts pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Juventus, keeping him in place in Turin until 2022. Read more.