Manchester City are reportedly looking at alternatives to English talent this summer because they feel that it will be too difficult to sign local stars.

The two-time Premier League champions tend to be big spenders in the transfer window, and they have been linked to Tottenham Hotspur pair Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

However, according to the Daily Mail, City director of football Txiki Begiristain has decided to direct his attention away from British players because it would be too hard to get deals over the line.

The North-West outfit remain keen on boosting their homegrown contingent, but it seems as though manager Pep Guardiola will be looking elsewhere in the next transfer window.

The report adds that a move for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is on the cards due to the Chile international's failure to agree a new contract at the Emirates.