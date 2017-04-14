Leicester City are targeting a summer move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson in a deal which could become a club-record signing, according to reports.

Leicester City have reportedly drawn up plans to make a club-record transfer bid for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Teessiders this season, playing every one of the club's Premier League game so far and contributing to a defence that has shipped just 37 goals.

According to The Telegraph, Gibson is high on Leicester's list of priorities for next season as they bid to finally end their search for a centre-half, with a move expected regardless of whether Boro avoid relegation or not.

The report also suggests that Boro will demand around £30m for the defender, who is the nephew of club chairman Steve Gibson and has over four years left to run on his contract at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of safety with seven games left to play.