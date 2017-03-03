Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Arsenal 'want Alexandre Lacazette to replace Alexis Sanchez'

A report claims that Arsenal will look to lure Lyon ace Alexandre Lacazette to the Premier League in the summer, but could face competition from rivals Liverpool.

Norwich City lead race for Arsenal youngster Nathan Tella?

A report claims that Norwich City lead the race for young Arsenal midfielder Nathan Tella, although Championship rivals Reading could also make an approach.

Lukas Podolski confirms move to Japanese football

Lukas Podolski is to join Vissel Kobe in the summer following two years with Turkish giants Galatasaray, the forward has announced in an Instagram post.

Paulo Dybala puts Juventus contract talks on hold

Juventus ace Paulo Dybala is unable to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Italian giants due to his agent flying back to Argentina for the birth of his son.

Michael Carrick not ruling out move to Chinese Super League

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick refuses to rule out the possibility of a move to the Chinese Super League despite saying that he wants to retire at the top.

Michail Antonio set for West Ham United contract extension?

West Ham United are reportedly preparing a contract extension for top scorer Michail Antonio which would double his wages at the club.

Manchester United 'hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma agent'

Manchester United reportedly meet with Mino Raiola to discuss the possibility of signing 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.

Fabio Cannavaro admits interest in signing Romelu Lukaku

Tianjin Quanjian manager Fabio Cannavaro reveals that he is interested in signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, should he be able to tempt him away from the Premier League.

Hugo Lloris 'still a summer transfer target for Real Madrid'

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is reportedly back on Real Madrid's radar and could be the subject of a bid in the summer.

Report: Wayne Rooney considering return to boyhood club Everton

A report claims that Everton had a loan bid for Wayne Rooney knocked back in January, but the Manchester United striker will consider a permanent move in the summer.

Sergio Aguero: 'Manchester City have not spoken to me about future'

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says that the club have not yet spoken to him about his future.

Everton 'considering move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford'

Everton are reportedly considering a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool to swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita?

Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic responds to Andy Carroll transfer speculation

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic insists that the club had no intention of selling Andy Carroll to a Chinese Super League club.

Los Angeles Galaxy 'favourites for John Terry'

Chelsea captain John Terry is reportedly in line for a move to MLS side LA Galaxy this summer.

Ibrahim Afellay pens new two-year contract at Stoke City

Ibrahim Afellay signs a new two-year contract at Stoke City.

Tottenham Hotspur 'to move for Luke Shaw'

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a bid for Manchester United's out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw this summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'wants two-year Manchester United deal'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly keen to sign a new two-year deal to remain with Manchester United.

Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?

Manchester United will reportedly attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer if they fail to land Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.