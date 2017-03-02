Lukas Podolski is to join Vissel Kobe in the summer following two years with Turkish giants Galatasaray, the forward has announced in an Instagram post.

The 31-year-old, who has spent his entire career in European football, was recently tipped to reject the advances of Chinese Super League clubs and instead make the switch to the J1 League.

Podolski has now confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Vissel, which he puts down to wanting a "new challenge" rather than being forced out of Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Kobe chairman Hiroshi Mikitani said: "We are very excited to have a world-class striker join the Vissel Kobe team. We have very high expectations of Podolski's ability to take the Vissel Kobe team to victory in the J-League."

Podolski joined Galatasaray from Arsenal in 2015, winning the Turkish Cup and two Turkish Super Cups during his time in Istanbul.