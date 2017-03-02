New Transfer Talk header

Norwich City lead race for Arsenal youngster Nathan Tella?

A report claims that Norwich City lead the race for young Arsenal midfielder Nathan Tella, although Championship rivals Reading could also make an approach.
Norwich City could pounce on Arsenal youngster Nathan Tella should he fail to be offered a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

The 17-year-old is expected to be on his way out of North London at the end of the campaign, opening the door for a potential drop into the English Football League.

It is claimed by the Daily Star that Norwich have been alerted by this news and have invited Tella to training, leaving them in a strong position to land his signature in a few months' time.

Arsenal are understood to be happy for the youngster to open dialogue with interested parties, with another Championship side in Reading also showing an interest.

Meanwhile, fellow Gunners academy product Stephy Mavididi has returned to the club early from his Charlton Athletic loan spell after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson confirmed that the striker, who was the top scorer in Arsenal's Under-23s side prior to departing, faces up to four months on the sidelines.

