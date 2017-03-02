Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

The 22-year-old has impressed during the club's surge up the Bundesliga table, making 20 league appearances and scoring four goals.

According to Goal.com, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Keita, who has the versatility to play as a defensive midfielder or an attacking one.

Jurgen Klopp could face competition to sign him, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund all thought to be interested in sealing the young player's signature.

The report adds that Leipzig are holding talks over extending Keita's deal, which would include a bump in salary.