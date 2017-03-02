New Transfer Talk header

LA Galaxy 'favourites for John Terry'

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea captain John Terry is reportedly in line for a move to MLS side LA Galaxy this summer.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:26 UK

MLS side LA Galaxy are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Chelsea captain John Terry this summer.

The 36-year-old is expected to bring an end to his 22-year spell at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season and plans to end his playing career Stateside, following in the footsteps of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

According to The Sun, the veteran defender's most likely destination is the Californian side, who already count Terry's former teammate Ashley Cole among their ranks.

The MLS season will already be well underway by the time the Premier League season has finished, but Terry would be required to wait until the secondary transfer window opens on July 10 before he could sign for an MLS side.

Terry is Chelsea's most successful ever skipper, guiding the Blues to four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League during his time in charge.

