New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ibrahim Afellay pens new two-year contract at Stoke City

Ibrahim Afellay celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Swansea City on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Ibrahim Afellay signs a new two-year contract at Stoke City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 09:25 UK

Ibrahim Afellay has committed himself to Stoke City by signing a new contract until the summer of 2019.

There were doubts over the Dutchman's future at the Bet365 Stadium due to his previous deal expiring in the summer, but the club has made it clear that he remains part of Mark Hughes's plans.

Afellay, who recently spend eight months on the sidelines with a serous knee injury, has started just three Premier League games this season due to injuries.

After signing the new deal, Afellay told the club's official website: "I'm very happy. From the first day I came to the club I felt at home and I'm looking forward to the future and to doing good things with this club. I hope we can continue to progress and develop.

"Stoke City is a great club. The way the fans support us is special - they are always behind us, especially at away games - and the people at the club are like a family.

"The injury is all in the past now. I think I've showed that I'm back in business and I'm just look forward now, working hard every day and trying to make the best of everything."

The 30-year-old joined the Potters from Barcelona in 2015.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Imbula, Bojan 'set for Stoke exits'
>
View our homepages for Ibrahim Afellay, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Ibrahim Afellay celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Swansea City on April 2, 2016
Ibrahim Afellay pens new two-year contract at Stoke City
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Giannelli Imbula, Bojan Krkic 'set for Stoke City exits this summer'
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes: 'Goals conceded by Stoke City not good enough at any level'
Result: Kane hat-trick earns Spurs easy win over StokeTeam News: Spurs, Stoke remain unchangedLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Stoke City - as it happenedHughes: 'Dele Alli deserved red card'Preview: Tottenham vs. Stoke
Crouch: 'Stoke will benefit from Dubai trip'Berahino aiming for first Stoke startIbrahim Afellay 'unsure of Stoke future'Pulis angry with "disgraceful" Shawcross leakTomkins: 'Palace need to stay positive'
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 