Ibrahim Afellay signs a new two-year contract at Stoke City.

Ibrahim Afellay has committed himself to Stoke City by signing a new contract until the summer of 2019.

There were doubts over the Dutchman's future at the Bet365 Stadium due to his previous deal expiring in the summer, but the club has made it clear that he remains part of Mark Hughes's plans.

Afellay, who recently spend eight months on the sidelines with a serous knee injury, has started just three Premier League games this season due to injuries.

After signing the new deal, Afellay told the club's official website: "I'm very happy. From the first day I came to the club I felt at home and I'm looking forward to the future and to doing good things with this club. I hope we can continue to progress and develop.

"Stoke City is a great club. The way the fans support us is special - they are always behind us, especially at away games - and the people at the club are like a family.

"The injury is all in the past now. I think I've showed that I'm back in business and I'm just look forward now, working hard every day and trying to make the best of everything."

The 30-year-old joined the Potters from Barcelona in 2015.