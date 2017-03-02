West Ham United are reportedly preparing a contract extension for top scorer Michail Antonio which would double his wages at the club.

West Ham United are reportedly preparing a contract extension for Michail Antonio as a reward for his form so far this season.

The 26-year-old is the Hammers' top scorer in the Premier League this term, netting eight times to help his side climb into the top half of the table.

Antonio's form has reportedly drawn interest from other clubs in the division, including London rivals and current league leaders Chelsea.

However, the Daily Mail reports that West Ham are ready to stave off any approaches by offering the former Nottingham Forest man a new contract which would see his wages double from £35,000 a week to £70,000 a week.

Antonio has featured in a number of positions since joining West Ham, operating as a full-back, winger and most recently a makeshift centre-forward.

The Hammers are understood to be desperate to keep him following the January departure of Dimitri Payet, who was previously the club's highest-paid player on £125,000 per week.