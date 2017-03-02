Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is reportedly back on Real Madrid's radar and could be the subject of a bid in the summer.

Real Madrid have not dropped their interest in Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and are considering an approach at the end of the season, according to a report.

The France international is said to be one of three players on Los Blancos' radar for the summer, as they look to bring in a replacement for current stopper Keylor Navas.

It was recently suggested that Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea were the only names being considered by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, but French publication L'Equipe claims that the Spurs skipper is now back on the radar.

Lloris will likely be the cheapest high-profile alternative for the Spanish giants, the report suggests, while also offering the smallest resistance should an offer be made.

Former Nice and Lyon stopper Lloris penned a new six-year contract at White Hart Lane in December, increasing his wages to around £100,000 a week.