Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Gerard Deulofeu downplays talk of Barcelona return

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu downplays reports that he could return to former club Barcelona. Read more.

Sunderland legend Micky Gray: 'Jermain Defoe should have joined West Ham United'

Sunderland legend Micky Gray says that Jermain Defoe should have signed for West Ham United "when he had the chance". Read more.

Former England international Carlton Cole to join Billericay Town?

Billericay Town are reportedly close to completing the signing of former England and West Ham United striker Carlton Cole. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have deal in place to sign Andreas Weimann?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly have a deal in place to sign Derby County's Andreas Weimann in the summer, should they wish to proceed with a permanent transfer. Read more.

AS Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe wary of move to Premier League

AS Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe suggests that he will not necessarily jump at the chance to move to a club in the Premier League. Read more.

West Ham United to move for Michy Batshuayi?

West Ham United are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer, with a season-long loan deal on the table. Read more.

Liverpool, Everton, Leicester City 'scouting Hamburg striker Bobby Wood'

Liverpool, Everton and Leicester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Hamburg striker Bobby Wood ahead of a possible move for the United States international this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Jordi Alba'

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba amid uncertainty surrounding Luke Shaw's future. Read more.

Hugo Lloris refuses to rule out Tottenham Hotspur exit

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says that he is not looking to leave the club, but admits that some offers could be too good to refuse. Read more.

Huddersfield Town agree £1.1m deal for Elias Kachunga

Huddersfield Town trigger a clause in the contract of Elias Kachunga to sign the forward on a permanent deal from Ingolstadt. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'No Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil contract talks until summer'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that talks over a new contract for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have been put on hold until the end of the season. Read more.

Arsenal, Chelsea interested in Marcelo Brozovic?

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly tracking the progress of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic ahead of a possible summer move for the Croatia international. Read more.

Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson dreams of playing for a "big club"

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson admits that he has an ambition to play for a "big club" in the future. Read more.

Roma's Radja Nainggolan reveals he spoke with Antonio Conte about Chelsea move

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan reveals that he held talks with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte about a move last summer. Read more.

Diego Costa not ruling out Chelsea exit after admitting to Antonio Conte bust-up

Chelsea striker Diego Costa does not rule out leaving Stamford Bridge and opens up about his bust-up with Antonio Conte. Read more.

Ander Herrera hints David de Gea could leave Manchester United

Ander Herrera pours doubt over David de Gea's Manchester United future amid rumours of Real Madrid's interest. Read more.

Report: Wayne Rooney likely to join Everton as Manchester United consider waiving fee

Wayne Rooney is reportedly likely to return to Everton if he leaves Manchester United this summer. Read more.