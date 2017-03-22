New Transfer Talk header

AS Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe wary of move to Premier League

Lorient's French defender Vincent Le Goff (L) vies with Lille's French defender Djibril Sidibe during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and FC Lorient on December 12, 2015 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern france
AS Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe suggests that he will not necessarily jump at the chance to move to a club in the Premier League.
AS Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe has suggested that he would only consider leaving the Ligue 1 leaders if he was guaranteed regular starts at another club.

Sidibe is one of a number of Monaco players who have been linked with a lucrative switch to the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Manchester City said to be interested in his signature.

However, the France international has revealed that he has no intention of moving to England, or a European giant based in another country, unless he is guaranteed a starting role.

The 24-year-old told RMC: "As a player, it is always exciting to play against the best, in the best league. Today, I am lucky to play at Monaco, in a good team. We are playing in the Champions League, we are scoring lots of goals, we are still in all the competitions.

"This risk, in terms of going to a big club, is to become a substitute, to go backwards, to be loaned out. It is always difficult. My criteria is playing time.

"Aside from that, if a club that one simply does not refuse wants me and is guaranteeing me considerable playing time, then I will think about it, but for the moment, I feel very good at Monaco. I would like to stabilise my position at full-back and to become one of the best in the world."

Sidibe has scored three times in 35 appearances for Monaco in all competitions this season.

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
