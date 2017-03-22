Huddersfield Town trigger a clause in the contract of Elias Kachunga to sign the forward on a permanent deal from Ingolstadt.

Huddersfield Town have agreed a deal to sign Elias Kachunga on a permanent contract from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt 04.

The 24-year-old has been on loan with the Terriers since last June, and the club have now triggered a clause in his contract to make the move permanent for a fee of £1.1m.

Kachunga has thrived since his move to the John Smith's Stadium, topping the club's scoring charts with 11 goals to help the Terriers challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The forward has also played more minutes than anyone else at the club, with that form earning him a maiden call-up to the DR Congo squad for their upcoming match against Kenya.

"I said in the summer that this move was perfect for the club and the player, as the loan gave everyone the chance to see how Elias would adapt to English football. I think it's now correct to say he has adapted well," manager David Wagner told the club's official website.



"His style of play suits the English style perfectly. He has shown that he has learned from some early experiences in his career to become a better player. It's more remarkable that he came to us as a competitor at number nine, but has made the place on the right of midfield his own through his performances.



"I know he is a very popular man with the players and fans, so completing this move is a great day for the club. The most exciting thing is that I believe, at 24 years old, there is still more to come from Elias."

Kachunga will officially become a permanent Huddersfield player on July 1.