New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Huddersfield Town agree £1.1m deal for Elias Kachunga

A general view of Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium on March 24, 2012
© Getty Images
Huddersfield Town trigger a clause in the contract of Elias Kachunga to sign the forward on a permanent deal from Ingolstadt.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Huddersfield Town have agreed a deal to sign Elias Kachunga on a permanent contract from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt 04.

The 24-year-old has been on loan with the Terriers since last June, and the club have now triggered a clause in his contract to make the move permanent for a fee of £1.1m.

Kachunga has thrived since his move to the John Smith's Stadium, topping the club's scoring charts with 11 goals to help the Terriers challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The forward has also played more minutes than anyone else at the club, with that form earning him a maiden call-up to the DR Congo squad for their upcoming match against Kenya.

"I said in the summer that this move was perfect for the club and the player, as the loan gave everyone the chance to see how Elias would adapt to English football. I think it's now correct to say he has adapted well," manager David Wagner told the club's official website.

"His style of play suits the English style perfectly. He has shown that he has learned from some early experiences in his career to become a better player. It's more remarkable that he came to us as a competitor at number nine, but has made the place on the right of midfield his own through his performances.

"I know he is a very popular man with the players and fans, so completing this move is a great day for the club. The most exciting thing is that I believe, at 24 years old, there is still more to come from Elias."

Kachunga will officially become a permanent Huddersfield player on July 1.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
Read Next:
Wagner, McGeady claim Championship accolades
>
View our homepages for Elias Kachunga, David Wagner, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
A general view of Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium on March 24, 2012
Huddersfield Town agree £1.1m deal for Elias Kachunga
 Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg in action against Grimsby during their FA Cup third round match on January 4, 2014
Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg suffers neck fracture
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
David Wagner, Aiden McGeady claim Championship accolades for February
Team News: Murphy up front for NewcastleResult: Man City ease into FA Cup quarter-finalsLive Commentary: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town - as it happenedTeam News: Guardiola picks strong Man City starting XIKompany sidelined for Huddersfield tie
Wagner, Monk banned and fined by FADavid Wagner plays down Leicester linksChelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightChelsea to face Man United in quartersPep Guardiola defends squad rotation
> Huddersfield Town Homepage
More FC Ingolstadt 04 News
A general view of Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium on March 24, 2012
Huddersfield Town agree £1.1m deal for Elias Kachunga
 Austria's goalkeeper Ramazan Oezcan attends a training session during the Euro 2016 football tournament on June 15, 2016
Bayer Leverkusen sign Austria goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan from FC Ingolstadt 04
 Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Ingolstadt 04 in Munich, southern Germany, on December 12, 2015
Result: Bayern Munich beat FC Ingolstadt 04 to move eight points clear
Half-Time Report: Ingolstadt holding up Bayern MunichTeam News: Thiago returns to Bayern Munich benchResult: Mark Uth rescues point for HoffenheimResult: Clinical Hannover thrash FC Ingolstadt 04Result: Moritz Hartmann inspires Ingolstadt comeback
Result: Monchengladbach held to goalless drawResult: Leroy Sane rescues point for SchalkeTeam News: Fahrmann shakes off illness to startResult: Hertha Berlin move to fifth with winResult: Didavi strike gives Stuttgart victory
> FC Ingolstadt 04 Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle38246870323878
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds UnitedLeeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich CityNorwich38169136556957
9Preston North EndPreston381512115347657
10Derby CountyDerby381411134138353
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff CityCardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15Queens Park RangersQPR38148164651-550
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich TownIpswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham CityBirmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton Albion381011173953-1441
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan AthleticWigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3845293387-5417
> Full Version
 