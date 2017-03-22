Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan reveals that he held talks with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte about a move last summer.

Conte was keen to add the Belgium international to his squad, but the player opted to remain with Roma, where he has been since a 2014 switch from Cagliari.

Despite rejecting Chelsea's advances, Nainggolan has admitted that he is an admirer of the Premier League, which he describes as the 'best in the world'.

"I talked to [Conte]," Nainggolan told Sky Sports News. "Chelsea were really interested and wanted me over there. That's all I can say.

"Give me the sun I will come [to the Premier League]. I'm happy. Why give that away to begin again? I watch the Premier League a lot. A lot of my teammates play there. It's the best league in the world.

"We have to make choices in life. I am having a good season. When the window opens we will talk about it again."

Nainggolan, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, will not come to the end of his contract until 2020.