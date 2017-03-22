New Transfer Talk header

Roma's Radja Nainggolan reveals he spoke with Antonio Conte about Chelsea move

Radja Nainggolan in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan reveals that he held talks with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte about a move last summer.
Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has revealed that he had talks with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte regarding a move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Conte was keen to add the Belgium international to his squad, but the player opted to remain with Roma, where he has been since a 2014 switch from Cagliari.

Despite rejecting Chelsea's advances, Nainggolan has admitted that he is an admirer of the Premier League, which he describes as the 'best in the world'.

"I talked to [Conte]," Nainggolan told Sky Sports News. "Chelsea were really interested and wanted me over there. That's all I can say.

"Give me the sun I will come [to the Premier League]. I'm happy. Why give that away to begin again? I watch the Premier League a lot. A lot of my teammates play there. It's the best league in the world.

"We have to make choices in life. I am having a good season. When the window opens we will talk about it again."

Nainggolan, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, will not come to the end of his contract until 2020.

Antonio Rudiger in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
 Radja Nainggolan in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Roma's Radja Nainggolan reveals he spoke with Antonio Conte about Chelsea move
Radja Nainggolan in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Roma's Radja Nainggolan reveals he spoke with Antonio Conte about Chelsea move
