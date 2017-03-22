New Transfer Talk header

Diego Costa not ruling out Chelsea exit after admitting to Antonio Conte bust-up

Chelsea striker Diego Costa does not rule out leaving Stamford Bridge and opens up about his bust-up with Antonio Conte.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa has insisted that he will not "close the door" on a potential move away from Stamford Bridge after admitting that he had a row with manager Antonio Conte.

The Spain international has revealed that he did "everything" he could to seal a return to Atletico Madrid last summer, but it never materialised.

Conte, who became Jose Mourinho's permanent successor last summer, is said to have been angry with Costa's desire to leave, suggesting that the pair's relationship did not get off to the best start.

In January there were rumours of another bust-up when Costa's head was reportedly turned by lucrative offers from the Chinese Super League.

"I've done everything to come to Atletico but it did not happen," Costa told Spanish radio station El Larguero. "I've done everything to return but I would not fight like that to return. When Atletico had to wait I did not wait.

"The relationship with Conte did not start well because on arrival I told him that I wanted to go to Atletico. He got angry with me, almost didn't looked at me - I would have done the same. When Atletico did not wait for me I went with the tail between my legs to talk to Conte."

During the interview, the 28-year-old joked that he has been learning how to speak Chinese, but he has hinted that he could move in the future.

"Now I'm doing very well at Chelsea but do not rule out anything in the future," he said. "In life everything can happen, do not close the door to anyone."

Costa has scored 18 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
