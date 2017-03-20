New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea to use Nathan Ake in bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Chelsea are reportedly considering offering Nathan Ake as part of a deal to try to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 15:06 UK

Chelsea have reportedly entertained the possibility of offering Nathan Ake in part-exchange for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Earlier this season, Ake enjoyed a successful loan period at Bournemouth, but he has barely featured for the Blues since being recalled by Antonio Conte in January.

It had been expected that he would be given the chance to feature in Chelsea's first-team squad next season, but it appears that they may use the 22-year-old to try to tempt Southampton into selling Van Dijk.

According to The Sun, that is the approach which is being considered by Chelsea, with Van Dijk expected to cost in the region of £50m.

That figure could still rise with several Premier League giants said to be interested in the signature, but it has been claimed that the West Londoners are looking at ways to bring down any bid for the Dutch international.

Van Dijk is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but he has attracted a number of admirers due to his performances since leaving Celtic for St Mary's.

