Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says that he is not looking to leave the club, but admits that some offers could be too good to refuse.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has admitted that there are offers he wouldn't be able to refuse, but insists that he is "not desperate" to leave the club.

Lloris has established himself as one of Europe's most highly-rated goalkeepers since his move to Spurs and only recently signed a new six-year contract to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2022.

However, the France international revealed that his future could depend on that of manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is one of the names to have been linked with the Barcelona job when Luis Enrique steps down at the end of the season.

"My future is linked to Pochettino's. He'll become the best manager in the world. For me he already is," Lloris told Le Figaro.

"I feel good at Tottenham, but in football everything's fragile and can change. Some things you can't refuse. But I'm not desperate (to leave). Tottenham aren't a club that's used to winning, but we're trying to create something. It is hard to fight with European monsters but it's motivating."

Spurs currently sit second in the Premier League table, seven points clear of fifth place but 10 behind leaders Chelsea.