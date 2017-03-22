New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United to move for Michy Batshuayi?

West Ham United are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer, with a season-long loan deal on the table.
West Ham United will reportedly reignite their interest in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi at the end of the season.

The Hammers were keen to sign the 23-year-old from Marseille last summer and saw a £31m offer accepted by the Ligue 1 club, only for Chelsea to hijack the deal with a £33m bid and improved wages.

However, Batshuayi has since made just five starts for Antonio Conte's side, none of which have come in the Premier League.

The Belgian international is eager for more first-team football next season ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and would be open to leaving Chelsea in order to guarantee that.

West Ham, meanwhile, have been in the market for a high-profile striker for some time now and are hopeful of enticing Batshuayi to the London Stadium.

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are not interested in selling the striker to their London rivals on a permanent basis, but would consider the option of a season-long loan deal.

Batshuayi has scored five goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
