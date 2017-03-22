Sunderland legend Micky Gray says that Jermain Defoe should have signed for West Ham United "when he had the chance".

The striker was the subject of two rejected bids from the Hammers, and Gray has admitted that staying with the Black Cats may have dented the veteran's chances of making the squad for next summer's World Cup finals.

"I'm sure he's as frustrated as every other Sunderland supporter that things just aren't changing at the club," the 42-year-old told TalkSPORT.

"There was interest I think from West Ham in January. I thought he should have went if that interest was there, because I just looked at Sunderland and I couldn't see us getting out of the situation that we're in at the minute. I know we've done it in the past but this time around I think it's one step too far.

"If he wants to play in a World Cup in 2018, I believe that won't happen if Jermain stays at Sunderland because I think we'll be in the Championship. This is Jermain's last chance."

Defoe, who has scored 14 Premier League goals this term, earned his first England call-up since November 2013 for Wednesday evening's international friendly against Germany.