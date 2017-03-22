New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland legend Micky Gray: 'Jermain Defoe should have joined West Ham United'

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Sunderland legend Micky Gray says that Jermain Defoe should have signed for West Ham United "when he had the chance".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 20:19 UK

Sunderland legend Micky Gray has claimed that Jermain Defoe should have joined West Ham United in January.

The striker was the subject of two rejected bids from the Hammers, and Gray has admitted that staying with the Black Cats may have dented the veteran's chances of making the squad for next summer's World Cup finals.

"I'm sure he's as frustrated as every other Sunderland supporter that things just aren't changing at the club," the 42-year-old told TalkSPORT.

"There was interest I think from West Ham in January. I thought he should have went if that interest was there, because I just looked at Sunderland and I couldn't see us getting out of the situation that we're in at the minute. I know we've done it in the past but this time around I think it's one step too far.

"If he wants to play in a World Cup in 2018, I believe that won't happen if Jermain stays at Sunderland because I think we'll be in the Championship. This is Jermain's last chance."

Defoe, who has scored 14 Premier League goals this term, earned his first England call-up since November 2013 for Wednesday evening's international friendly against Germany.

Jermain Defoe lies injured during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Defoe casts doubt on Sunderland future
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Micky Gray, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland legend Micky Gray: 'Jermain Defoe should have joined West Ham United'
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Report: David Moyes has full backing of Sunderland board
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Patrick van Aanholt: 'Crystal Palace feels like home'
Defoe casts doubt on Sunderland futurePickford: 'Sunderland still believe'Result: Sunderland, Burnley play out goalless drawTeam News: Two Sunderland changes ahead of Burnley clashSteven Taylor launches attack on Sunderland
Jan Kirchhoff suffers injury setbackMoyes: 'England recall will boost Defoe'Allardyce "delighted" for Jermain DefoeJanuzaj desperate to keep Sunderland upMoyes issues rallying call to Sunderland
> Sunderland Homepage
More West Ham United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Report: West Ham United to move for Wayne Rooney if he leaves Manchester United
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland legend Micky Gray: 'Jermain Defoe should have joined West Ham United'
 Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
West Ham United to move for Michy Batshuayi?
Antonio pulls out of England squadSullivan says sorry to West Ham fansSakho to return to West Ham trainingBilic: 'Antonio likely to miss out on England'Result: Leicester score three in win at West Ham
Team News: Two changes for West HamLanzini unfazed with filling Payet voidRedknapp 'in contention for Ghana job'West Ham 'eye Arsenal's Lucas Perez'Hammers defender Reid 'rewarded with new deal'
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 