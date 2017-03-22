New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool, Everton, Leicester City 'scouting Hamburg striker Bobby Wood'

Bobby Wood of the United States controls the ball on November 13, 2014
Liverpool, Everton and Leicester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Hamburg striker Bobby Wood ahead of a possible move for the United States international this summer.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 15:47 UK

Premier League trio Liverpool, Everton and Leicester City are reportedly monitoring the progress of Hamburger SV striker Bobby Wood.

The 24-year-old has scored nine times in all competitions, including five goals in 20 Bundesliga appearances as Hamburg battle against relegation from the German top flight.

German media outlet Sport Bild claims that Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton are keeping tabs on the United States international, but could face competition for his signature from Premier League champions Leicester City.

Everton are understood to be the most interested party as they look for possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian turned down the offer of a new contract at the club.

Wood already has plenty of experience at international level having scored eight goals in 29 appearances for USA since making his debut in 2013.

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
