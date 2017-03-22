Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu downplays reports that he could return to former club Barcelona.

Spain international Gerard Deulofeu has downplayed reports that he could soon return to former club Barcelona.

The Everton winger, who is currently on loan with AC Milan, has insisted that he is focused only on his football at the San Siro and with the Spanish national team.

"Barcelona's interest? I expected that question!" Deulofeu told reporters. "It is great to hear these things, but if I didn't think in the present I would lose my mind.

"In football, I have learned to forget the past, think about the present and the future will come as it may - thinking about it would be a mistake.

"Currently I'm on loan at Milan, I'm owned by Everton and Barca have a buyback option. Right now I'm only thinking about Milan and the Spanish national team."

Rumours that Deulofeu could return to Spain emerged when Barca technical secretary Robert Fernandez welcomed the midfielder's good form in Italy and alluded to a buy-back clause in the player's contract.