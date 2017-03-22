Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson admits that he has an ambition to play for a "big club" in the future.

Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson has admitted that he wants to one day play for a "big club".

The midfielder has been linked with a summer move to Everton after impressing for the Swans this season.

Sigurdsson has scored nine goals in 31 appearances in all competitions and has provided 11 assists in the Premier League, but the Welsh outfit are battling relegation.

The club currently reside 17th in the standings, three points above the drop zone with nine games left to play.

Manager Paul Clement has sung Sigurdsson's praises, recently claiming that the Iceland international is good enough to play for a team like Bayern Munich.

"Yes, that's of course, very flattering," Sigurdsson told Goal.com. "Maybe he was just trying to give me confidence. Of course, it would be a dream to play for one of these big clubs.

"Hopefully if I continue doing well for Swansea and Iceland then in the near future, I can play in a big club. I am enjoying being one of the senior players, though."

The midfielder joined Swansea in 2014 after a two-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur.