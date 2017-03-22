Ander Herrera pours doubt over David de Gea's Manchester United future amid rumours of Real Madrid's interest.

Ander Herrera has suggested that there is uncertainty over David de Gea's Manchester United future.

The 26-year-old came close to moving to Real Madrid in 2015, but the relevant paperwork was not filed before the deadline and the transfer collapsed.

Shortly after, De Gea penned a new contract at United until 2019 but he continues to be linked to the Spanish giants.

Herrera is hopeful that his teammate will remain a Red Devil, but admits that "anything can happen".

"I tried not to bring up the De Gea to Real Madrid topic," the Manchester Evening News quotes Herrera as saying. "It's difficult for him to one day be at one place, and then to be at another the next.

"He learned a lot from this. It has made him more mature. I want him to be the one defending Manchester United's goal. Hopefully it will be like that, but anything can happen in football."

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011.