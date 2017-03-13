Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Manchester United fined for failing to control players against Chelsea

Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United are fined £20,000 by the FA for failing to control their players during their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 18:10 UK

Manchester United have been fined by the Football Association after admitting a charge of misconduct following an incident in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

The charge related to the reaction of United's players after referee Michael Oliver showed Ander Herrera a second yellow card in the 35th minute of the match at Stamford Bridge.

Herrera had earlier been booked for a foul on Eden Hazard when he picked up his second yellow for a trip on the same player, moments after Phil Jones had been given a final warning by the referee.

A number of United players surrounded Oliver to contest the decision, leading to the standard penalty for misconduct - a £20,000 fine.

"Manchester United have been fined £20,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty," read a statement from the FA.

"It relates to a breach of FA Rule E20(a) for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 35th minute of their Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Monday 13 March 2017."

United went on to lose the match 1-0, ending their hopes of successfully retaining the FA Cup.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
