Manchester United are fined £20,000 by the FA for failing to control their players during their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

Manchester United have been fined by the Football Association after admitting a charge of misconduct following an incident in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

The charge related to the reaction of United's players after referee Michael Oliver showed Ander Herrera a second yellow card in the 35th minute of the match at Stamford Bridge.

Herrera had earlier been booked for a foul on Eden Hazard when he picked up his second yellow for a trip on the same player, moments after Phil Jones had been given a final warning by the referee.

A number of United players surrounded Oliver to contest the decision, leading to the standard penalty for misconduct - a £20,000 fine.

"Manchester United have been fined £20,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty," read a statement from the FA.

"It relates to a breach of FA Rule E20(a) for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 35th minute of their Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Monday 13 March 2017."

United went on to lose the match 1-0, ending their hopes of successfully retaining the FA Cup.