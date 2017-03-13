Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo could face retrospective action from the FA after appearing to stamp on Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

TV cameras picked up footage of the Argentine appearing to connect with Hazard's chest after the Belgian hit the deck in the second half of United's 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

If referee Michael Oliver and his assistants do not include the incident in their report, then an FA panel can look at the incident separately and decide if action needs to be taken.

It would be a big blow to United considering that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently serving a three-match suspension for elbowing Tyrone Mings in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth earlier this month.

In addition, Ander Herrera was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card in the first half of the FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.