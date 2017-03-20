A report claims that Real Madrid could move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Current Real Madrid number one Keylor Navas has come under fire from the Spanish club's own supporters in recent weeks, although Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has kept faith with the Costa Rican.

It is understood that Real Madrid still want to sign a new goalkeeper, however, and Manchester United's David de Gea and Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris remain at the top of the club's wishlist.

Neither Man United nor Spurs are said to be interested in doing business though and according to A Bola, Real Madrid are now considering a swoop for Schmeichel, who is one of the few Leicester players to have excelled this season following last term's Premier League title success.

The 30-year-old joined Leicester from Leeds United in the summer of 2011 and has made more than 250 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions.